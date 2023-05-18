Police have confirmed three people dead following a bus accident along the Mbale-Tirinyi road in Kibuku district. The accident involving a YY bus registration number UBG 400C happened at Saala Village at around 7: 30pm Wednesday night.

In a statement, Bukedi North police spokesperson, Immaculate Alaso identified the deceased as Mohammed Ntege, the bus driver, and two juveniles.

Alaso says preliminary information indicates that the driver of the bus which was from Kampala heading to Mbale lost control and went off-road and overturned, killing the three on spot and injuring several others.

She says the injured persons were evacuated and taken to Mbale Hospital. Investigations to ascertain the actual cause of the accident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the YY general manager, Mr. Emmanuel Wabwire has eulogised the deceased driver, describing him as the best driver the bus company had.

Wabwire adds that reports from the scene indicate that the accident could have been caused by the heavy rainfall.