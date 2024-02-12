A fatal road crash in Rubanda district along the Kabale-Kisoro road has claimed three lives.

The deceased have been identified as Nelson Nkurunziza, 36, Gideon Nsenga, 27, and Micheal Nsanzimuhire Micheal, 26.

Kigezi region police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate says the crash involved a Tata truck registration number UAQ 111W whose driver is on the run. It is alleged that the said motor vehicle was from Isingiro heading to Kisoro loaded with sacks of Irish potatoes, maize seeds and about four passengers.

He says upon reaching the sharp corner at Rwarubaya along Kabale-Kisoro road, the driver lost control of the truck while negotiating a sharp corner and overturned on the left side of the road.

“Three passengers were covered by sacks of Irish potatoes and died on spot. The driver and other three passengers survived with injuries but fled the scene before police arrival,” Maate said in a Monday statement.

Police have attributed the crash to the poor mechanical condition of the vehicle.