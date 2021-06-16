By Denis Edema and Fahad Malik Jjingo

Police in Masaka and Buikwe districts are investigating two separate cases in which three people were killed in suspected ritual sacrifice.

Two residents of Kikutu Village, Ngogwe Sub-county Buikwe District were Monday hacked to death and their tongues removed.

The gruesome murder was reported to Ngogwe Police by the Village chairperson, Mr Jamil Musoke.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa region police spokesperson, identified the deceased as Henry Mukasa, a 20-year-old boda boda rider and 50-year-old Charles Enima, both residents of Kikutu Village.

Mr Enima is said to have met his death after visiting his sister, Ms Maria Agiyo, about 500 metres from his home, where he always ate food.