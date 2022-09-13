By Mike Sebalu

A three-month-old baby has perished in an inferno that gutted the father’s home with 2 others escaping with serious injuries on Monday night.

The deceased only identified as Fazali was left helpless after his brothers escaped for safety as both parents were away from home.

According to Elgon region police spokesperson, Rogers Taitika, the incident happened at Bruno Wabulaha’s home in Wagagai cell, Nkoma ward in Mbale Norhtern Division at around 09:40pm.

Taitika says the neighbours rushed to rescue Fazali but all was in vain as fire had gained momentum. It is suspected that the fire started from a candle.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been taken to Mbale hospital for post-mortem.