The three Members of Parliament accused of alleged involvement in a budget corruption scandal involving Parliament and Finance Ministry officials have been produced before the Anti-Corruption court in Kampala.

The trio was detained on Monday before detectives yesterday spent hours searching their respective homes in Kampala and Wakiso districts.

The accused MPs are Lwengo District Woman MP Cissy Namujju, Bunyole East MP Yousuf Mutembuli, and Paul Akamba of Busiki County.

They arrived at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo this afternoon amid tight security.

It is alleged that the 3 on May 11th, 2024 at Hotel Africana solicited from Mariam Wangadya the chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), an undue advantage of 20% of the anticipated enhanced budget of her commission for the financial year 2024/ 2025.

They are alleged to have promised to exert influence over the decision making of the budget committee of parliament to increase the commission budget.

They are expected to be arraigned in Court anytime from now. The alleged have appeared before Chief Magistrate Anti-Corruption Court Joan Aciro, and they have all pleaded not guilty, now they are applying for bail by press time through a team of lawyers led by member of parliament of Bugiri Municipality Asuman Basalirwa.