The three Members of Parliament (MPs) accusing of causing financial loss of upto Shs7bn to the government have not been produced before court today as had been expected.

MPs; Michael Mawanda (Igara East), Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (Elgon County), Paul Akamba (Busiki County) and a city Lawyer Julius Kirya Kaintankoko had been expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro to present their bail applications.

However, they will now be produced in court on July 9th 2024, because the trial Magistrate is indisposed.

Leonard Kavundira, principal cooperative officer, in the ministry of trade, industry and cooperatives, their co-accused person who was absent in court on Friday last week, is expected to be produced in Court today for plea taking.

The four are charged with five offences of diversion of public resources and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The group is said to have conspired and caused government a loss of Sh7.3bn that was meant for among other things; war loss compensation for the war veterans under Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited, where MP Mawanda is said to have diverted over Shs1.5bn, Mudimi Shs 2.3bn, while MP Akamba is said to have diverted Shs200m between 2019 and 2023.