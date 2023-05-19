Three Nigerian Nationals have been arraigned before court for allegedly being in possession of narcotic drugs.

The suspects include: Egwu Frank Vincent, 58, a businessman dealing in motorcycles, Okoro Emmanuel Steven, 47, and 37-year-old Enebeli Gerald.

The trio appeared before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Siena Owomugishapleaded not guilty to the offense of possession of narcotic drugs.

Prosecution says the three on March 29, 2023, at Bukasa –Muyenga village in Kampala without lawful excuse had in their possession approximately 2.139kgs of cocaine, a drug under international control.

They have been ordered to report back to court on May 26, 2023, for mention of their case.