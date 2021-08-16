By Juliet Nalwooga

Three people have drowned in River Nyamwamba in Kasese District and one is still missing following a down pour.

Nelson Tumushime the Rwenzori East says they have managed to identify the trio as Godwin Kule, Baluku Seravio, and Elinas Masereka.

Tumushime says out of the three who drowned, two were recovered alive, one Elinas Masereka a student at Kilembe SS is still missing.

Police says the search is still ongoing and are optimistic that when the the water levels reduce, the body will probably be recovered.

Several people have in the past drowned in River Nyamwamba after it burst its banks following downpour.