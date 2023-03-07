By George Emuron

Three people have been confirmed dead following a fatal road accident that happened on Monday, March 6 at Tamula, Bukedea district along the Mbale-Soroti highway.

According to Greggory Oscar Ageca, the East Kyoga police spokesperson, the incident involving motor vehicle registration number UBK 702H (Toyota Hiace) occurred at around 4 pm.

Ageca says the motor vehicle was overspending when its tyre burst, causing it to veer off the road.

More details indicate that the driver, a one Tukei Amis, Arukundo Christine a female adult passenger, and a yet-to-be-identified female adult passenger all died at the scene.

Ageca identified the wounded as Florence Aruo, two female minors who were rushed to Atutur hospital, and other victims who were rushed to Mbale regional referral hospital.