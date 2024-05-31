Two people have perished in a road crash that involved vehicles in a motorcade procession for National Unity Platform (NUP) party President Robert Kyagulanyi in Nsangi.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the crash involved a Toyota Hiace, registration number UBQ 691Q, a Toyota Noah, registration number UAT 157A and 2 motorcycles registration numbers UFY 983T, UGC 381C (BAJAJ BOXER), UEJ 361D (BAJAJ BOXER RED).

The deceased yet to be identified include a rider and passenger of motorcycle Registration Number. UFY 465Y.

Their bodies of the deceased have been transported to the City Mortuary in Mulago for postmortem examinations.

Additionally, another victim who was initially rushed to Mulago has succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of deceased to three.

In the meantime, police at Nsangi are working to identify the victims who have been rushed to various hospitals and to assess their conditions.

The crash has been attributed to recklessness by the driver of a Toyota Hiace, which was part of the Procession enrooted to a rally in Masaka.

The Hiace reportedly collided with the Toyota Noah and rammed into several motorcycles which were also Part the procession.

The drivers of the impounded vehicles fled the scene and are currently at large.

Efforts to apprehend them are ongoing, and both vehicles have been secured at Nsangi Police Station.

Police have meanwhile urged NUP members to exercise caution while on the road to prevent such tragic incidents. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.