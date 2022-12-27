Three police officers in Lira District have been arrested for allegedly shooting to death a 48-year-old woman while on duty.

The police officers whose names are being withheld for fear of jeopardizing the investigations had rushed to rescue one James Ango, a resident of Atongo-Kongo village, Itek sub-county in Lira district who was being beaten by a mob for allegedly stealing money.

Mr. Martin Otiti Bua, the LCII councilor of Ajia parish, Itek sub-county in Lira where the incident happened on Sunday said as the police officers were trying to rescue the suspect; a group of people turned violent and started pelting them with stones in an attempt to grab the suspect from them.

SP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Regional police spokesperson confirmed the matter adding that as the Uganda police force, they shall ensure that the matter is taken seriously so that justice prevails.

According to Okema, if the members of the public had apprehended the suspect and handed him over to the police, there wouldn’t have been a scuffle that could have led to the death of the woman