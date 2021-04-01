By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Arua District have arrested 3 night security guards who were guarding Arua Regional Referral hospital over allegation of theft of the hospital ambulance.

It is alleged that the said ambulance, a motor vehicle, land cruiser number UG 6812M went missing from the hospital parking yard in the night of 27th/03/2021 and a case was reported to police on Monday 29th/03/2021 by a one Avaga Johnstone Norman, 35years, the head of security at Arua Regional Referral hospital.

3 night security guards who were on duty the night the ambulance was stolen were arrested to assist police with investigations and their identity has been withheld not to jeopardize investigations.

Angucia Josephine, the West Nile region police spokesperson says the trio is still detained at Arua Central Police Station as inquiries continue.

The stolen Ambulance is one of the two new ambulances that the Government recently gave Arua Regional Referral hospital to assist in Covid-19 emergencies.