By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) 5th Mountain Battalion under the UPDF Mountain division in Kasese have arrested 3 suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fighters who had crossed into Uganda.

The arrest took place on Thursday evening in Kyoga village Bweera sub-county in Kasese district under an intelligence-led operation. During the operation, 70 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.

Major Bilal Katamba, the spokesperson for Uganda’s military operations in DRC identified those arrested as Majid Louis Maseruka, 31, Asuman Musa, 17, and Abdul Hamid, 23, from Mujumbi village Bukabwooli sub-county in Mayuge.

“These were tracked as they came into Uganda and that is how we were able to arrest them. One of them tried to escape but the UPDF with the help of the wananchi in the area were able to hunt him down and re-arrested and recovered the gun from him,” Katamba said.

“Other military-related items were also recovered including two army uniform shirts belonging to the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), a Congolese national army,” he added.

He said the rebels are coming to Uganda as a result of increased pressure put on them by the joint operation in Eastern DRC in areas of Ituri and North Kivu.

This is the second arrest of this kind in the same areas of Kasese in a period of 3 months.

In January this year, two juveniles were among the three suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels arrested in Kikorongo, Kasese district.

Also in December 2022, the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) said it captured seven more suspected ADF rebels in Kyobe, Bweramule sub-county in Ntoroko district.

Maj. Bilala Katamba, however; encouraged them to hand themselves over to the different joint operation officers, explaining that running away with the aim of re-joining the community with their guns will not help them.