By Malik Fahad

Police in Kyotera District have arrested three suspected terrorists.

According to the southern regional police spokesperson Muhamad Nsubuga, the suspects were intercepted at Kyotera while traveling in a salon car registration number UAK 192M.

He has identified the suspects as Hussein Buyondo Muhamad, Majid Ssekabira, and Joseph Kaketo a taxi driver.

Nsubuga adds that they have recovered several materials that are suspected to be used in the making of local explosives.

He says the trio will remain in custody pending further investigations.

He meanwhile says the vehicle they were traveling in has been impounded at Kyotera police station.