By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Entebbe has arrested three suspects over anonymous murder threat letters dumped in Katabi village, Wakiso District.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson says the said letters were directing threats at Katabi mayor Ronald Kalema.

He says the trio was tracked down after attacking the home of one Andrew Mulindwa on August 28 and making off with his car number plates.

Enanga says one Jajja Muzei another suspect who happens to be their commander is on the run.

The development comes amid growing fears amongst members of the public of machete-wielding assailants who often attack in the night with the recent attacks claiming close to 30 lives in the Greater Masaka region.

Police have meanwhile urged the public to stay vigilant.