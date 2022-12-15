By Gertrude Mutyaba

The Chief Magistrates Court in Masaka has charged and remanded three primary school teachers for allegedly leaking Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) to candidates via social media.

The suspects were on Wednesday arraigned before court presided over by Sylvia Nvanungi, and charged them with two counts of aiding and abetting examination malpractices.

The suspects include; Robert Kintu, Vincent Atukwase, and Waneslaus Twongyeriwe, who allegedly committed the offenses between 8 and 9 November this year, when they leaked the examination to various schools within Masaka region.

Prosecution led by Pricilla Nakika, informed court that the accused persons abused their responsibilities as examination supervisors when they opened the PLE parcels before starting to circulate the exams to various schools.

The trio was accordingly charged with authorized possession and transmission of examination materials and conniving to compromise the integrity of the national examinations.

Although the suspects denied the offenses, prosecution insisted that they had gathered enough evidence implicating them to the offences and asked court to charge them accordingly.

The trial magistrate refused to grant the trio bail on grounds that the sureties were not substantial.

Anne Kembaali, the Principal Legal Officer at the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) said on the sidelines of the court process that the suspects were arrested on a whistleblower’s intelligence report about their involvement in examination malpractice.