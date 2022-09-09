The police in Lira district have arrested a 24-year-old mother for allegedly stabbing her 3-year-old son claiming he was unruly and stubborn.

Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga region police spokesperson says last evening while at Te-Bung cell, the minor, Jordan Opio was rescued from an accident while trying the cross the main highway of Lira-Kitgum road at Ngetta area, but later his mother claimed the child had over disturbed her, adding that she was going to kill him.

On reaching home, she allegedly stabbed the boy in the head before leaving him to bleed constantly

Neighbors managed to rush the minor who was bleeding profusely to Ngetta health center but he passed on before reaching the health facility.

Locals apprehended the suspect and handed her over her to Ngetta police station officials.

“Suspect in police cell in Lira-City West Division in Ojwina, file is being compiled for submission to RCSA for perusal and advise before arranging her to court on charge of murder,” Okema said in a statement.

The lifeless body of the minor has been moved to Lira Regional Referral Hospital pending postmortem. The police have preferred murder charges against his mother.