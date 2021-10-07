By Abubaker Kirunda

Thugs yet to be identified have shot dead a security guard at Stabex Petrol station in Jinja city and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

The deceased has been identified as James Okabway, who died on arrival at Jinja referral hospital, while Isaac Olupot, who was shot in the neck and buttocks also passed on later in the hospital. Both security guards are attached to Security group Africa.

It’s alleged that the thugs came with a trailer and parked at the Petrol station in the evening of Wednesday pretending to be resting.

However, when it reached 2a.m on Thursday, the thugs came out of the trailer as if they were going to purchase fuel and took hostage the people at the petrol station.

Sources at the Petrol station said the thugs opened gunfire at the two security guards as they ordered the pump attendants to lie down and place their faces on the ground.

The thugs are said to have taken the gun that the security guards were using to guard the petrol station.

The Kiira Region Police spokesperson James Mubi confirmed the shooting and robbery incident at the petrol station.