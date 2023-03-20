Police in Mukono have launched an investigation into a burglary that happened at Kasawo Secondary School in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson says a group of armed assailants tied up the private security guards before breaking into the school’s administration and bursar’s offices. It is said that the robbers made off with Shs63 million, three computers, and other items of value.

Owoyesigyire says two bursars who claim they had Shs63 million in a wooden old drawer have been arrested to aid in the investigation.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the school’s money safe was not being used and was faulty. The two Bursars who were using one office claimed that they had 63 million shillings in a wooden old drawer,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

According to police, two of the private security guards were injured and two others are still at large.