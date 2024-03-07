TikToker Ibrahim Musana, also known as Pressure 24/7, who faces charges of abusing the Kabaka of Buganda and President Yoweri Museveni, has been remanded further to Luzira Prison.

Musana appeared in court today for a bail hearing, presenting two sureties. However, state prosecutor Richard Birivumbuka requested more time to verify the validity of their documents.

This prompted the trial magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi, to adjourn the case until March 15, 2024. During this session, the state will respond to Musana’s bail application, and the court will decide whether to release him on bail.

Musana is charged with eight counts of promoting hate speech and spreading malicious information, violating section 26(a) of the Computer Misuse Act (2021).

The prosecution alleges that between August 2023 and February 2024, while using his TikTok account, Musana shared information within Kampala district that is likely to degrade or demean and incite hostility toward four individuals: the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among, and State Minister for ICT Joyce Naboosa Ssebugwawo.

In his bail application, Musana claims his constitutional right to bail and cites his mental illness, for which he receives treatment at Butabika Mental Hospital.

He further asserts that he is troubled by the spirits of Buganda’s deceased Kings, who demand he repair their tombs. He expresses financial constraints hindering his ability to fulfill these requests.

Musana maintains that he has informed the Buganda Kingdom of his royal lineage and the demands from the spirits, but has received no response.

The charge sheet reveals that numerous individuals filed complaints against Pressure, including Jennifer Nankanguubi, commonly known as Full Figure, who hired lawyer Precious Nahabwe to observe the proceedings.