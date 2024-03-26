Prosecution has asked Court to give it two more weeks adjournment to complete investigations in a case where the jailed TikToker Ibrahim Musana alias Pressure 24/7 is accused of insulting the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, President Museveni and other two other government officials.

Senior state Attorney Ivan Kyazze informed court that investigations are in advanced stages and asked court to adjourn the case to enable police completes its inquiries.

The development prompted the trial magistrate to adjourn the matter until April 11, 2024, for mention of the case.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old Musana was denied bail on grounds that he has no known permanent home.

Musana is charged with 8 counts of promoting hate speech and spreading malicious information contrary to section 26 (a) of the Computer misuse Act ( 2021).

Prosecution states that between August 2023 and February 2024 in areas of Kampala district, while using a computer via his TikTok account, Musana shared information which is likely to degrade or demean and promote hostility against four leaders including the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, President Museveni, Speaker of parliament Annet Anita Among and state minister for ICT Joyce Naboosa Ssebugwawo.

According to the charge sheet, several people lodged complaints against Pressure including Jennifer Nankanguubi alias Full figure.