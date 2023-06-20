Police in Lugazi say they have arrested a TikToker who proclaimed himself as a member of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organization. The suspect, a one Kalenzi Resto, 25, shared a video on social media platform, TikTok claiming responsibility for the Saturday attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District.

In the video, he threatened to kill more people at public gatherings such as concerts. The TikToker later recorded another video saying that he was ‘joking’ and that he was receiving threats following the viral clip.

According to a statement issued by Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, Hellen Butoto, Kalenzi is a shop attendant and resident of Namengo village in Lugazi Municipality who is currently in custody at Lugazi Central Police Station as investigations continue.

“The arrest was made following the circulation of a video on TikTok, where Kalenzi Resto proudly confessed to his involvement in the brutal murder of students at Lhubirira Secondary School. This video has been widely shared and garnered significant attention on social media platforms,” Butoto’s statement reads in part.

“The Lugazi Police, in coordination with relevant authorities, will conduct a thorough examination of all evidence and gather further information. We assure the public that we are committed to bringing all individuals involved in acts of terrorism and violence to justice,” she added.

Police have further urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that could aid in the ongoing probe.

The clip caused a storm on social media with Ugandans asking security agencies to arrest Kalenzi for ‘recklessly’ sharing an insensitive video while families are still mourning their loved ones who perished in the attack.