Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi has declined to release on bail a TikToker who ridiculed the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, President Yoweri Museveni and two other government officials in a series of videos.

The 21-year-old Ibrahim Musana alias Pressure 24/7 has no known permanent home, and according to Kayizzi, he could not release such a person who cannot be easily traced by police.

Kayizzi explained that upon arrest, Pressure informed police that he is a resident of Kauga village in Mukono district yet he presented an LC1 introductory letter to court indicating that he is a resident of Church Zone in Najjanakumbi.

The area chairperson of Church Zone has since disowned him, thus confirming court’s suspicion that Pressure has no known address after he was arrested from a hotel in Ntinda where he had spent two months.

Pressure through his lawyer Rapheal Mafabi had exercised his Constitutional right to apply for bail but state prosecutor Richard Birivumbuka opposed the same by further stating that one of his two sureties, Mr Ibrahim Ssembatya Matia was homeless as he lied to court about his residence at Muzaana Zone in Kisenyi.

In a bid to leave prison where he has so far spent three weeks, Pressure presented another LC1 letter to confirm that he is also a resident of Budaka where he stayed with his mother during school holidays.

He has been sent back on remand at Luzira prison until March, 26, 2024, when he will reappear in court for mention of the case.