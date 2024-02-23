Ibrahim Musana, 27, known online as “Pressure 247,” has been remanded to Luzira Prison after being charged with promoting hate speech and spreading malicious information.

Musana was arrested last weekend following a complaint from the Buganda Kingdom. He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi of Buganda Road Court on eight counts related to the Computer Misuse Act (2021) on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that between August 2023 and February 2024, Musana shared information on his TikTok account that “degraded, demeaned, and promoted hostility” against four Ugandan leaders: Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, President Yoweri Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, and State Minister for ICT Joyce Naboosa Ssebugwawo.

Musana pleaded not guilty, claiming he was unaware his actions constituted an offense. He further stated he suffers from psychological challenges and has received treatment at Butabika Mental Hospital.

The TikToker explained that he feels compelled by the spirits of past Buganda Kings to repair their tombs but lacks the financial means. He said he has contacted the Buganda Kingdom about these demands for two years without receiving a response.

Musana pleaded for forgiveness and promised to refrain from attacking leaders and remove the offending content from his TikTok account. However, Magistrate Kayizzi rejected his plea, remanded him to Luzira prison until March 7, 2024, and denied his bail request due to insufficient documentation from his sureties.

Several individuals, including prominent Ugandan figure Jennifer Nankanguubi commonly known as Full Figure, have lodged complaints against Musana and are monitoring the case through legal representation.