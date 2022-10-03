A 27- year-old female supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP) facing charges related to jubilating over the death of Gen. Elly Tumwine has been released on bail by Buganda Road Magistrates Court.

Teddy Nalubowa has appeared before Grade One Magistrate, Marion Mangeni who granted her a cash bail of Shs500,000 and each of her sureties asked to pay a non-cash bond of Shs10m.

Prosecution states that on August 23, 2022, while in Ndeeba, Rubaga division, Nalubowa without a legitimate purpose to use a computer, willfully and repeatedly posted a video on her social media platforms with an intention of disturbing the peace of the person of the president by celebrating the death of Gen. Tumwine adding that President Museveni will also die soon.

However, Nalubowa says she cannot remember whatever information she posted on her TikTok and Facebook accounts, because she was under the influence of alcohol and cannot vividly remember it.

She has been ordered to return to court on November 2, 2022, for mention of her case.