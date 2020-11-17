Transparency International Uganda (TIU) has urged Oil companies to speed up land acquisition processes to ensure adequate compensation to affected communities

These have also been urged to fully follow national and international practices on the land acquisition that requires prompt compensation of communities with full replacement value.

Peter Wandera, the Executive Director Transparency International Uganda says this will help uplift the community rights and guarantee a social license for the oil companies to operate in these communities.

He has made the remarks during a National Dialogue on assessing land acquisition in Uganda’s extractive sector held in Kampala.

Currently, development in the oil sector is in advanced stages and projects like the East African Crude oil pipeline is traversing over 10 districts in Uganda.