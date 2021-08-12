By Juliet Nalwooga

President Museveni has instructed the implementation of his 2013 order in which he directed that sports men and women who earned Uganda a gold medal at a continental level, commonwealth or Olympic games are paid a monthly salary of Shs5 million.

He made the remarks during a televised state event at the Kololo independence grounds as he officially welcomed the team that represented Uganda in the just concluded Tokyo Olympics games in Japan.

According to the president, silver medalists in any of the three categories will each earn Shs3 million per month while bronze medalists will be paid Shs1 million.

The President has also directed the Education ministry and sports to implement a sports talent search network in schools.

At the same event, President Museveni handed over three luxurious Mitsubishi cars to medalists Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, and Peruth Chemutai in recognition of their outstanding performance.

He meanwhile also promised to build houses for their respective parents.