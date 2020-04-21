By Shamim Nateebwa

Health Minister Dr. Jane Aceng has said that it is too soon to ease the Covid-19 lock down.

She was responding to calls from some sections of the public that were asking government to ease the lock down after 10 people who recovered from Covid-19 were yesterday discharged from Entebbe Hospital.

Dr. Aceng however asks the general public to remain calm and follow government directives that are meant to prevent further spread of the corona virus.

She says there could still be existing potential sources of infection that are not yet identified, owing to the rising number of cases in neighboring countries.

The ministry of health yesterday confirmed one new case of Covid- 19 bringing the total number in Uganda to 56 cases.

The new case is a 46 year old Burundian refugee who arrived from Tanzania and was under quarantine in Rakai district at the time of test.

Uganda’s 21 –day lock down ends on May 5th.