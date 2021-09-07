By Ritah Kemigisa

Tooro kingdom Prime Minister Bernand Tungwako has said that all is set for King Oyo Nyimba’s 26th coronation anniversary celebrations traditionally known as Empango.

Unlike before where the city would be a beehive of activity during the second week of the month of September, the celebrations will now be low key due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Tungwako says this year’s celebrations will be held virtually at the Kings palace at Karuziika in Fort Portal city from September 11th to 12th September under the theme “Promotion of culture and Tourism for local development.”

The kingdom is also set to hold a tourism and cultural festival with support from UNDP and the tourism ministry as a measure to harness African Culture.

King Oyo is the world’s youngest monarch who ascended to the throne at the age of 3.