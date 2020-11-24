By Ritah Kemigisa

Tooro Kingdom is mourning the death of Princess Ruth Kugonza who has succumbed to Covid-19 this morning.

The 62-year-old, popularly known as Aunt Cox, passed on at Mulago hospital where she had been admitted.

Her relative, MP Margret Muhanga has intimated that Cox was evacuated from Fort Portal to Mulago hospital after she got breathing problems.

Muhanga has eulogized her as a loving and generous person.

“She fought any kid that made fun of me that I’d come from a village school…that I smelled milk because I was a herder. So committed to my cause…” tweeted Muhanga.

Cox who was a member of the royal family was due to get married to her fiancé in December.

Her introduction ceremony to her 25-year-old fiancé broke the internet in September.

Tooro Kingdom deputy information minister Vicent Mugume has described her death as “disturbing and a big blow.”

Eulogies from the people of Tooro have started trickling in with renowned journalist Andrew Mwenda saying Covid-19 is real and called upon people to avoid large crowds and wear their masks.

“On Sunday, we lost a cousin to Covid-19. This morning we have just lost yet another cousin, Cox, to Covid-19. Covid-19 is real and it is lethal. Avoid large social gatherings, socially distance and wear your mask at all times in public and sanitize all the time,” said Mr Mwenda.