By ESTHER OLUKA

Traditional secondary schools performed better than the new schools in the last five years, an analysis shows.

A mini-survey by Daily Monitor on schools performance in Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams for the last five years indicates that Gayaza High School, Immaculate Heart Girls School, King’s College Budo, Seeta High School (Main), and Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo have appeared five times among the top 20 secondary schools since 2016.

Gayaza, Budo, and Immaculate Heart are all traditional schools while Seeta High is among the new schools.

On the other hand, Cornerstone Leadership Academy, Kisozi High School, Mount St. Mary’s Namagunga, and St. Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende have appeared four times among the top 20 schools, still, in the last five years.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/top-20-secondary-schools-in-last-five-years-3522098