By Shabibah Nakirigya

The Democratic Party (DP) president and Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister-designate, Mr Norbert Mao, revealed that one of the party’s top organs was briefed on the cooperation deal that was reached with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Addressing the media in Kampala yesterday, Mr Mao said he informed DP’s Management Committee because it is a constitutional body which does work on behalf of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).