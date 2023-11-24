All high-ranking government officials across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) will surrender their designated vehicles so that they are used to host the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) and G-77+China Third South Summits slated for January next year.

Already, 140 vehicles donated by China plus 10 executive buses and five ambulances pledged by the Indian gov- ernment have been designated for the summits.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Mr John Mulimba, made the revelation as he tabled a statement before Parliament on the country’s preparations.

“Due to limited resources, the government has not spent funds on buying vehicles; instead, the entire fleet of government vehicles will be mobilised for the summits, including vehicles used by entitled officers across government MDAs,” Mr Mulimba told Parliament.

He added: “So far, the Ministry of Works and Transport has inspected a total of 215,92 vehicles, and 1,543 are in good condition.These will be further inspected at the end of December and early January.”

Before that statement, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, had confirmed that Uganda had received all the vehicles donated by China.