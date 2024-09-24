Following the dismissal of three top Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials in the wake of the Kiteezi landfill disaster, the city’s top political authorities have called for an urgent meeting to determine the next steps.

The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda, told KFM on Tuesday that she is legally mandated to appoint caretaker directors until substantive appointments are made by the appointing authority.

“I’m going to appoint some people to act in their posts as the Public Service advertises their positions. As the Minister for Kampala, I have to advise the President which people should be In those positions in acting capacity until the replacements are found,” she said.

President Museveni dismissed KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka, her deputy Eng David Luyimbazi, and the director of Public Health Dr Daniel Okello on Tuesday. The move came in response to the Kiteezi Landfill collapse that resulted in the tragic loss of 35 lives and the disappearance of several others.

Mr Museveni has also directed the Criminal Investigations Department and other relevant agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Additionally, he has instructed the Public Service Commission to promptly advertise the vacant positions and appoint new officials within three months.