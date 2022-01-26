By Tonny Abet

Prof Christopher Magala Ndugwa, a renowned sickle cell and child health specialist at Makerere University medical school, who died last Friday, will be buried today in Mutundwe, Kampala.

The late Prof Ndugwa, a lecturer and medical practitioner at Mulago Hospital, has been eulogized by doctors for his unmatched mentoring skills, and for improving sickle cell and child health care at Mulago.

Joel Ndugwa, a son to the deceased says his 82-year-old father succumbed to stroke at Mulago National Referral Hospital after he was transferred from Victoria Hospital.

Prof Ndugwa was also a Board Member of the Uganda Sickle Cell Rescue Foundation.

Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president Dr Samuel Oledo, said in a statement that Prof Ndugwa was among the first Ugandans who defied the odds in the 1960s and studied sciences.

He described Prof Ndugwa as a man who took patient care to another level and was deeply involved in training young doctors by ensuring that a patient is not managed as a disease-holding individual but a patient is managed as an individual.

Oledo added that UMA will organize an annual “Prof Ndugwa memorial award” geared towards ethical code of conduct and professionalism, a two-year symposium and a memorial lecture that will be engineered towards new development in medical practice and sickle cell disease management and other researchers annually.