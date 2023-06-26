Torture victims have been advised to always to speak up against the vice and file formal complaints. Speaking to KFM, Mr. Samuel Herbert Nsubugahe, the chief executive officer of African Centre For Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (ACTV) revealed that on average, the ACTV rehabilitation center receives about ten new torture victims weekly.

ACTV registered 788 complaints of torture in 2022, down from over 1,150 in 2021.

He says most people who seek therapy and rehabilitation are victims of torture arising from mistaken identities.

Nsubuga has meanwhile encouraged people to always speak up against torture.

in 2020, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) registered 308 cases of torture representing 49% of the total 627 human rights violation cases reported. In 2022, the commission registered a reduction in torture cases down to 267 out of 691 cases, representing 37% of the human rights violation complaints.

Today, Uganda is joining the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture under the theme, “Stop torture, rebuild lives of survivors for sustainable development”.