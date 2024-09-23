The Karuma Bridge, a link between the Acholi, West Nile, and Lango regions, will be completely closed to traffic starting today, September 23, 2024. The closure will allow for essential repairs to the bridge, which were deemed necessary after the discovery of structural defects.

Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, announced the closure. The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) estimates that the repairs, including the demolition of the concrete deck, will take approximately three months.

Previously, in May, the bridge was partially closed to buses and trailers due to safety concerns. To accommodate motorists during this closure, alternative routes have been provided. Travelers from Kampala to Gulu and West Nile can use the Luweero-Kafu-Masindi-Para route, with a second ferry available to ease water crossings. Those heading to Lira can use the Rwenkunye-Apac route via Masindi Port Ferry or the Iganga Nakalama-Tirinyi-Pallisa Kumi-Soroti route. Travelers to West Nile may also use the road through Murchison Falls National Park, subject to certain conditions.

The current Karuma Bridge was constructed in 1963 and has been facing safety issues for some time. The bridge lacks pedestrian lanes and monitoring equipment.