The ministry of tourism, wildlife and Antiquities has lost over $2bn due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The state minister for tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda notes that the ministry has lost so much money in the last quarter of 2019/20 and in this financial year 2020/21 due to the pandemic.

He notes that in the last financial year, the ministry targeted to have 4M tourists but only received over 600,000 tourists with many postponing their journeys.

Kiwanda now hopes that since lockdown has been eased and the airport will soon be opened, their targets will be met.