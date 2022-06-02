By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of Tourism wildlife and Antiquities has signed the statutory instrument for the revenue sharing Regulations and the Compensation regulations

The minister Col Tom Butime made the revelation while launching the activities for the Uganda Revenue Authority’s silver Jubilee anniversary celebrations due the 24th June 2022.

Coming in force of the regulations after gazetting will operationalize the long awaited compensation scheme under the Uganda wildlife act 2019.

The government through Uganda Wildlife Authority has earmarked about Shs500 million for compensation.

Article 83 of the Act conditions the wildlife authority to establish, fund and maintain a wildlife compensation scheme for financing damages caused by wild animals outside conservation areas.