The state minister for Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities, Martin Mugarra has called upon all Ugandans to visit the various tourist destinations and promote the country.

He made the call at the launch of Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre’s 70-year anniversary celebrations in Kampala.

The minister noted that tourism continues to be a key driver to economic transformation and a leading forex exchange earner and the only way to have the sector more resilient is by encouraging Ugandans to visit.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the Centre, Dr. James Musinguzi said they are to expedite the process of establishing regional satellite centres and also automating a number of services

The 3-month celebrations are under the theme “ building on an illustrious journey of conservation education in Uganda for sustainable development”.