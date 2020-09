By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of state for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda has cautioned Ugandans against engaging in violence.

This comes as government prepares to reopen the tourism sector to the international world.

The sector has been among the worst hit due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The minister says tourism is a very delicate sector which can easily be affected with any instability or violence appealing to those engage in politics to avoid violence.