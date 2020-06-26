

Government has partnered with the Uganda hotel owners association to train and equip workers in the tourism sector with skills to help them cope with the challenges created by COVID-19.

The tourism and hospitality industry has been one of the most hit sectors by the COVID -19 pandemic

The Acting director for the directorate of industrial training Patrick Byakatonda says, the training is targeting over 300 workers across the country, and will help create jobs in the industry despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says, the training is being supported by Swiss -contact and MasterCard foundation.