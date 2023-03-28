Players in the tourism industry have welcomed the resumption of direct flights to Rwanda’s Capital, Kigali by the national carrier, Uganda Airlines for the first time since its revamp in 2019.

The development follows several on-and-off engagements over the matter between officials from the two countries.

Making the announcement last week, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Jeje Odongo said the move seeks to address transport challenges faced by the business community from both countries, boost trade, enhance connectivity, and contribute to the strengthening of people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking to KFM, the president of Uganda Tourism Association, Herbert Byaruhanga said any destination addition of the national carrier’s network means more traffic at the Airport and clientele on the other hand for tourism companies.