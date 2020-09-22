

Tour Operators have lauded president Museveni for re-opening the airport because the closure has paralysed the sector for months.

Amos Wekesa, the Chief Executive Officer Great Lakes Safaris, tells KFM that the re-opening was long overdue but it will take time for the sector to recover and return to normal.

He notes that the country has been struggling economically for the last six months of the pandemic as it has not been receiving foreign earnings which are usually obtained through foreign tourists and agricultural outputs.

However Wekesa says that even though the lockdown has been lifted it will take some time for business to return to normal, as agents have been challenged with future bookings for tourists.