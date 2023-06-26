By Jerome Kule

The recent attack on a Kasese school has begun having a negative impact on the tourism industry in the Rwenzori region.

Sector players in Kasese district have decried cancellations of bookings by tourists.

In 2019, Kasese District Council passed a motion designating Kases as a tourist district, raising its profile as a tourist destination.

The district is home to fresh water lakes Edward and Georg, Kazinga Channel, Queen Elizabeth, and Mt Rwenzori national parks, and Katwe salt lake, among other unique features.

However, Beno Isuka, the chief Executive officer of the Rwenzori Mountaineering Services, a mountain hiking and tour guide company, says clients have cancelled four trips following the attack.

He says these cancellations mean loss of money from foreign exchange, park fees, transport and local hotel services.

John Hunwicks, of Rwenzori Trekking Services, says many of their clients who had booked and paid up have asked for a refund after the attack.

Early last week, the Uganda Tourism Board, issued a statement, encouraging tourists to treat the attack on Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary school as an isolated incident, saying Uganda remains safe under the protection of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).