Toyota Uganda has temporally closed of its offIce in Kampala after 3 of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from Toyota, the managing director, Mahmood Omar revealed that some of the staff at the Kampala office reported that they were feeling unwell with symptoms similar to those of covid-19 last week prompting management to request that they take tests for the virus.

The three later tested positive for COVID-19 and have since been referred to Mulago Hospital for treatment.

“In the meantime, our Kampala branch at First Street, Industrial Area, will be temporarily closed effective today as additional steps, as guided by the authorities, are put in place,” read the statement.

The rest of the staff have been requested to stay at home under the mandatory 14 days quarantine as the situation continues to be monitored.

Mahmood adds that strict measures and Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) continue to be followed their Head Office in Namanve Industrial Park as well as the rest of their countrywide branches which are open.