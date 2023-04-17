Keith Muhakanizi, one of the longest-serving technocrats in President Museveni’s government succumbed to cancer at a Milan hospital in Italy at the age of 64 last week,

At the time of his death, he was working as the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

He however left a stronger legacy as a technocrat in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, which has more or less thrived on the policies that were established.

Ritah Kemigisa brings us the profile of a man who did not fear the president and told him whenever he felt he was wrong.

Listen to the profile below;