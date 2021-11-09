By Prossy Kisakye

Parliament’s trade and Tourism committee has summoned a list of ten energy drink manufacturers over false claims in their adverts.

The summons were issued by the committee chairperson, Mwine Mpaka saying Parliament has received a number of false claims made in adverts of these energy drinks.

The manufacturers, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) have been summoned over the requirements in these adverts.

Patricia Bageine Ejalu, Deputy Executive Director Standards at UNBS said the standards set up by the body don’t allow companies to make a claim unless you can prove it.

The Committee agreed to summon some companies including; Mukama Nayamba, Rock Boom, Power Bank, Bebe Wine, Akaboozi, Kituuzi, Kabode, Kabiriti among others also asking them to come with their samples and adverts.