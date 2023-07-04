Ministry of Trade, Cooperative, and Industry Permanent Secretary, Geraldine Ssali has refuted the statements from the trade committee of parliament indicating that they spent over Shs22 billion on procurement of old vehicles for ministers.

In a recent interface with the committee chaired by Mbarara City MP, Mpaka Mwine, the ministry officials were tasked to explain why they instead chose to purchase second-hand vehicles from local car bonds.

During the same meeting, MPs were shocked to learn that the ministry used over Shs400 million to transport office files and furniture from Farmers House in Kampala to Entebbe office to pave way for the renovation works.

The MPs also raised queries over revising the cost of renovation of the offices at Farmers House by 100% from Shs3.1 billion to Shs 6.2 billion

However, in a statement, Ssali says the procurement of motor vehicles was through open domestic bidding and was also cleared by the solicitor general.

Ssali noted that the contract was awarded to Suma Bolt Logistics at a cost of Shs 22.8 billion and delivered five brand new vehicles.

“The Ministry notes with concern the exaggerated figure of Shs400m, that was said to have been used to transport documents from Farmers House on Parliamentary Avenue to Entebbe. The fact is, the ferrying of documents to Entebbe, cost the ministry Shs59.3m in total,” Ssali said in a statement.

Meanwhile, regarding the issue of inflated figures for renovation works at Farmers House, she insisted that the solicitor general approved the cost and the funds were appropriately used.