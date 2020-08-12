

The National Organisation of trade Unions (NOTU) has asked president Museveni to recall his directive on NSSF bill.

President Museveni last week directed parliament to halt the process of the NSSF amendment bill until he gives his guidance on mid-term access of benefits for further consultations.

The joint parliamentary committees of finance and gender, labour and social development had recommended 20 per cent midterm access to contributors of savings at 45 years who have saved for more than 10 years.

The Chairman General of (NOTU) Usher Wilson Owere says they already did a study on the fund and established that such a decision is not to affect the savings hence no need for further consultations.

He says president Museveni should allow the bill to be passed by parliament or immediately meet workers representatives for clarification on anything that may not be clear to him.